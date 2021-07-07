Huawei Band 6 coming soon to India; Amazon listing reveals price, other details

The Huawei Band 6 is set to launch in India very soon. The smart fitness band, which looks like a smartwatch, is already listed on the e-commerce website Amazon along with the price, color options and specifications.

According to the Amazon listing, the Huawei Band 6 will be priced at Rs 4,490 and will be offered in four color options - Amber Sunrise, Forest Green, Graphite Black and Sakura Pink.

While the Amazon listing doesn't mention the launch date and availability details, Huawei earlier said that the band will be available for pre-order starting this week. We can expect the band to be available early next week.

Pre-order #HUAWEIBand6 from 6th July & get a FREE gift. View all your workout & health management data clearly on the #HUAWEIBand6's stunning large 1.47" AMOLED FullView display. pic.twitter.com/jPP6KAwdMc — Huawei India (@HuaweiIndia) July 3, 2021

Huawei Band 6: Specifications and features

The Huawei Band 6 sports a big rectangular 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView display with 194 x 368-pixels resolution (282PPI) and a 2.5D curved glass on top. The wearable is water-resistant up to 50 meters and comes with a removable and adjustable strap made of skin-friendly, UV-treated silicone.

The fitness band offers 96 different workout modes such as running, swimming, elliptical, rowing, treadmill, among others. Health and fitness monitoring features onboard the band include:

all-day SpO2 (blood oxygen level) monitoring with low-level alert

24/7 heart-rate monitoring with alerts for abnormal rate

stress monitoring

sleep tracking with more than 200 professional suggestions to improve its quality

menstrual cycle tracking

Speaking about the battery life, the Huawei Band 6 is claimed to last up to up to 14 days in typical usage scenarios and up to 10 days in heavy usage scenarios. It also supports magnetic fast charging that delivers 2 days of battery life with just 5 minutes of charging.

The band also lets you view incoming calls and messages, get weather updates and remotely control smartphone music and camera. It is compatible with smartphones running Android 6.0 or later and iOS 9.0 or later versions.