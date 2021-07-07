Dizo to bolster play in smart home, accessories segments with strong focus on Indian mkt

Consumer tech brand Dizo will focus on product categories like smart home, smart entertainment, and accessories as it builds a global AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) brand with a ''great deal of focus in India'', a company spokesperson said.

Dizo - a brand under Realme's open partner 'TechLife' ecosystem - has recently launched its first set of products, including wireless neckband earphones and TWS earbuds in the Indian market.

''Dizo, the first partner under realme TechLife ecosystem, has been launched with an aim of creating a variety of AIoT solutions to meet the varied needs of the young and vibrant generation of the world. We are looking to be a long-term global AIoT brand with a great deal of focus in India,'' a Dizo spokesperson told PTI.

The spokesperson added that the company is focused on understanding consumer needs better and offering innovative and high-quality products with trendy designs at a competitive price.

''We will focus on entering into four major product categories - smart entertainment, smart home, smart care, and accessories. With our association with Realme and their support in three key aspects - Industrial Design, Supply Chain, AIoT experience that works perfectly with realme Link App, we aim to bring the best of both the brands,'' the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the brand has a presence in over 320 service centers across more than 310 cities in India via the Realme network.

Reports suggest that Dizo is also launching a feature phone in the Indian market. The brand, however, did not comment on these reports.

The company representative clarified that Dizo is a partner under Realme's TechLife ecosystem, and has its own plan of action and strategies along with a separate team of experts.

''There is a huge portfolio of differentiated products, in terms of specifications, product design, pricing, consumer target, etc being planned across varied categories...It has its own manifesto, own market strategy, and is centered around its own mission and vision,'' the spokesperson said.

A Realme spokesperson said the idea of bringing in brands like Dizo is to provide more qualified and trustworthy options to consumers.

Realme is among the top five smartphone brands in the country. In the March 2021 quarter, it had an 11 per cent market share, as per industry reports. Smartphone players across the spectrum, including Xiaomi, Samsung, and OnePlus have introduced accessories like TWS earbuds, neckband earphones, and smartwatches to tap into the growing demand for smart wearables in the country.

In India, the wearables market posted 144.3 per cent year-on-year growth in 2020, exiting 2020 with 36.4 million unit shipments. Earwear device shipments grew more than three-fold in 2020 compared to the previous year, mainly driven by the affordable launches, and expanding use cases beyond entertainment like virtual meetings and e-learning requirements.

Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) devices were the top gainer seeing a 10-fold increase with shipments totaling 11.3 million units in 2020, as per IDC.

The earwear category accounted for 83.6 per cent of the overall wearable market share with 30.4 million unit shipments in 2020. Boat accounted for one-third of the category shipments, followed by Samsung (portfolio included JBL, Harman Kardon, and Infinity) with a 14.5 per cent share in 2020. In the TWS segment, Boat led the segment with a 24.6 per cent share in 2020, followed by Realme (13.5 per cent share).

