(Updated) OnePlus Nord 2 5G featuring Dimensity 1200 AI SoC to launch soon

OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord 2 5G, the successor to the original Nord, will be launched soon. In an official teaser video shared on the OnePlus' official Instagram and Facebook page, the company confirmed said that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, touted as a true flagship killer, is "coming soon".

In addition, the Amazon listing has confirmed that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset, with the company claiming that the phone will deliver a fast and smooth experience.

Update: OnePlus says its collaboration with MediaTek on top of the Dimensity Open Resource Architecture allowed it to push the limits of the Dimensity 1200 processor and introduce a host of AI-based features which enhances the user experience across a variety of touchpoints. To highlight the new AI-focused enhancements from the chipset, the company has given the processor a unique name- the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Specifications (rumoured)

According to the latest leaks and rumours, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Dimensity 1200 chipset could be paired with 8/12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The phone could come with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, followed by an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. It is expected to launch in India on July 24th and will be available via Amazon.