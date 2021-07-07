Gates Foundation says co-chair Melinda could leave after two years
Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 20:57 IST
The Gates Foundation said on Wednesday co-chair Melinda French Gates could leave the charitable foundation after two years if either she or billionaire Bill Gates decide they cannot continue to lead the foundation together.
The foundation will also be expanding the number of trustees to oversee the work, it said in a blog post.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Melinda French Gates
- Bill Gates
- The Gates Foundation
Advertisement