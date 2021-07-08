Left Menu

Soccer-Bragantino surrender lead, top spot in 1-1 draw with Cuiaba

The result means Bragantino are still the only team in the 20-team league unbeaten after 10 matches, although they were knocked off the top of the table because Palmeiras beat Gremio 2-0 to go above them on goal difference. Cuiaba are in fourth-bottom place, with five points from eight games.

Unbeaten Bragantino took the lead in the first half but lost a late goal to only draw 1-1 with newly promoted Cuiaba in Brazil's Serie A on Wednesday. Bruno Praxedes created a pocket of space outside the box and swung a superb long-range effort into the far corner of the net to give Bragantino the lead with 28 minutes gone.

However, Jenison equalised with 11 minutes remaining to grab a point for the visitors.

Cuiaba are in fourth-bottom place, with five points from eight games.

