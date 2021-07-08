PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - July 8

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Trump sues Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter over 'censorship' https://on.ft.com/3wlUkn7 - Wise valued at nearly £9bn after record London direct listing https://on.ft.com/36z8FlX

Advertisement

- Republican senator Marco Rubio lambasts 'reckless and irresponsible' Didi listing https://on.ft.com/2UxW3IF - Gates Foundation makes contingency plans for break-up https://on.ft.com/3hmYSW8

Overview - Donald Trump is suing Facebook, Twitter, and Google's YouTube, as well as their respective chief executives, in lawsuits alleging "unlawful censorship" of Americans.

- British fintech Wise was valued at $11 billion in record London direct listing, a rare coup for a UK market vying with Wall Street to attract the next wave of fast-growing tech companies. - Marco Rubio, Republican senator from Florida, said t was "reckless and irresponsible" to allow Didi Global Inc to sell shares on the New York Stock Exchange.

- The Gates Foundation said Melinda French Gates and Bill Gates, in the midst of a high-profile divorce, will continue to work as co-chairs for a two-year trial period and after that time if the arrangement unravels, she would step down. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)