Google releases Pixel update for July 2021

This July 2021 Pixel update also enables VoLTE support on certain networks and also fixes the issue to prevent continued device reboots under certain conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 07:53 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 07:53 IST
After a slight delay, Google has finally released the July 2021 Android security update for Pixel phones.

After a slight delay, Google has finally released the July 2021 Android security update for Pixel phones. The latest software update is all rolling out to all Pixel devices running Android 11 including the Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5.

The OTA fixes a number of vulnerabilities - from high to critical severity levels - discovered in Framework, Media Framework, System and Project Mainline components. Additionally, the vulnerabilities affecting MediaTek, Widevine DRM and Qualcomm components have also been addressed.

This July 2021 Pixel update also enables VoLTE support on certain networks and also fixes the issue to prevent continued device reboots under certain conditions.

Here are the build numbers for all Pixel devices receiving this update:

  • Pixel 3 (XL): RQ3A.210705.001
  • Pixel 3a (XL): RQ3A.210705.001
  • Pixel 4 (XL): RQ3A.210705.001
  • Pixel 4a: RQ3A.210705.001
  • Pixel 4a (5G): RQ3A.210705.001
  • Pixel 5: RQ3A.210705.001

Here's the complete list of improvements that the July 2021 Pixel security update brings:

Image Credit: Google

As always, the update is rolling out in phases depending on carrier and device, hence it may take some time for the OTA to reach all users. You can check the update manually by heading over to your phone's Settings > System > Advanced > System update

