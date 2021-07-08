Bosch launches educational gaming app HygNXT to promote health and hygiene

Bosch, a German technology and services major, has launched HygNXT, an educational gaming application that promotes next generation hygiene and good health practices.

Developed in collaboration with Xarpie Labs, the app is available free to download for Android users from Google Play Store and HygNXT is non-monetized, ad-free and currently supports English, Kannada and Tamil languages, a company release said Thursday.

HygNXT app helps users especially children and young adults understand Covid appropriate behavior such as social distancing, wearing a mask, hand hygiene practices like washing hands and using hand sanitizer as well as good health practices through a fun and gamified approach.

The app was designed keeping in mind users curiosity to increase motivation to play, learn and reinforce Covid appropriate behaviour.

''Bosch conceptualised a novel way to practice hygiene essentials. Digital avatars navigating through simulated real-life scenarios where players graduate unique levels and get rewarded for following the best practices. HygNXT emerged from our innovation culture with an intent to leverage technology, with its extensive outreach, for social impact in shaping a safe, healthy future for all,'' Robert Bosch, Engineering and Business Solutions (RBEI) President and Managing Director, Dattatri Salagame said in a release.

''Children and young adults constitute a vulnerable group in the ongoing pandemic. With HygNXT, they can easily understand, and adopt safe hygiene habits. HygNXT is a promising CSR investment brought to life, as it resonates with our core values of responsibility, and sustainability,'' said Shilpa Deodhar, Head of CSR, RBEI.

With the rise of technology-based learning during the pandemic, HygNXT has the potential to reach urban and rural India to adopt essential hygiene and health habits. We stand committed to creating smart technology solutions for social good and empowering communities, Shilpa said.PTI NVM SS PTI PTI

