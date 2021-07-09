Ericsson and MIT collaborate on two major research projects on 5G/6G

Swedish firm Ericsson and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have collaborated on two research projects aimed at building a new network infrastructure that could one day power next-generation 5G and 6G mobile networks.

In an official release on Thursday, Ericsson said it is working to research cognitive networks, which rely on artificial intelligence (AI) to enable a secure, highly automized, data-driven network operation. To improve the computing power, speed and energy efficiency of cognitive networks, Ericsson Research and the MIT Materials Research Laboratory have joined forces to research new designs in lithionic chips enabling neuromorphic computing, promising exponentially more energy-efficient AI algorithms compared to today.

"By combining our knowledge with Ericsson's expertise in mobile technology, we aim to develop hardware that will power exciting new AI applications on the edge, and take significant strides in the next generation of mobile networks," said Anantha P. Chandrakasan, Dean of MIT's School of Engineering.

Additionally, Ericsson and the MIT Research Laboratory of Electronics (RLE) are collaborating on research of mobile networks that connect trillions of sensors and other "zero-energy" devices around us. The research may show how zero-energy devices can harvest energy directly from the received radio signal and use this energy to connect to the mobile network.

Commenting on this development, Magnus Frodigh, Head of Ericsson Research, stated, "Massive amounts of tiny IoT devices and AI-driven, cognitive networks are two drivers of the next leap forward. Working with the brilliant teams at MIT, we hope to develop the hardware that will make that possible."