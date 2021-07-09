Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro is offering double free play weekend to its subscribers, Google announced in a post on the Stadia Community Blog on Thursday. You can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free until Monday, July 12 at 8 AM PT, with no waiting for downloads or game updates.

Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer (4vs1) horror game where one player takes on the role of the savage Killer, and the other four players play as Survivors, trying to escape the Killer and avoid being caught and killed.

Key features include:

Survive Together… Or Not - Survivors can either cooperate with others or be selfish. Your chance of survival will vary depending on whether you work together as a team or if you go at it alone.

- Survivors can either cooperate with others or be selfish. Your chance of survival will vary depending on whether you work together as a team or if you go at it alone. Where Am I? - Each level is procedurally generated, so you'll never know what to expect.

- Each level is procedurally generated, so you'll never know what to expect. A Feast for Killers - As a Killer, you can play as anything from a powerful Slasher to terrifying paranormal entities. Familiarize yourself with your Killing Grounds and master each Killer's unique power to be able to hunt, catch and sacrifice your victims.

- As a Killer, you can play as anything from a powerful Slasher to terrifying paranormal entities. Familiarize yourself with your Killing Grounds and master each Killer's unique power to be able to hunt, catch and sacrifice your victims. Deeper and Deeper - Each Killer and Survivor has its own deep progression system and plenty of unlockables that can be customized to fit your own personal strategy.

- Each Killer and Survivor has its own deep progression system and plenty of unlockables that can be customized to fit your own personal strategy. Real People, Real Fear - The procedural levels and real human reactions to pure horror makes each game session an unexpected scenario. Ambience, music, and chilling environments combine into a terrifying experience.

The Crew 2

The Crew 2 captures the thrill of the American motorsports spirit in one of the most exhilarating open worlds ever created. It gives you the chance to showcase your skills and rise as a multi-skilled motorsports champion.

Key features include: