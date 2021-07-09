Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend
Stadia Pro is offering double free play weekend to its subscribers, Google announced in a post on the Stadia Community Blog on Thursday. You can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free until Monday, July 12 at 8 AM PT, with no waiting for downloads or game updates.
Dead by Daylight
Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer (4vs1) horror game where one player takes on the role of the savage Killer, and the other four players play as Survivors, trying to escape the Killer and avoid being caught and killed.
Key features include:
- Survive Together… Or Not - Survivors can either cooperate with others or be selfish. Your chance of survival will vary depending on whether you work together as a team or if you go at it alone.
- Where Am I? - Each level is procedurally generated, so you'll never know what to expect.
- A Feast for Killers - As a Killer, you can play as anything from a powerful Slasher to terrifying paranormal entities. Familiarize yourself with your Killing Grounds and master each Killer's unique power to be able to hunt, catch and sacrifice your victims.
- Deeper and Deeper - Each Killer and Survivor has its own deep progression system and plenty of unlockables that can be customized to fit your own personal strategy.
- Real People, Real Fear - The procedural levels and real human reactions to pure horror makes each game session an unexpected scenario. Ambience, music, and chilling environments combine into a terrifying experience.
The Crew 2
The Crew 2 captures the thrill of the American motorsports spirit in one of the most exhilarating open worlds ever created. It gives you the chance to showcase your skills and rise as a multi-skilled motorsports champion.
Key features include:
- Welcome to motornation – take the challenge to the ground, sea, and sky - Push boundaries and take on new experiences in iconic locations. Fly and spin through fog and clouds above the snowcapped Rocky Mountains, burn rubber in the backstreets of New York City, sweep through the Mississippi River, and explore every inch of the Grand Canyon.
- Switch instantly between vehicles & enjoy a 100% seamless experience - Shift from one to another with just a push of a button using the Fast Fav feature and experience the full potential of this huge and seamless open world.
- Be the champion you want to be - Join four different motorsports families from around the country: street and pro racers, off-road experts, and freestylers. They'll hook you up with new rides, and they'll introduce you to their own unique motorsports culture and set of disciplines.
- Share and shine in a connected world - The world of The Crew 2 is fueled by the need to share your personal accomplishments and unique moments with friends and others – break records and be a pioneer. Every time you achieve something, it will be saved as a new challenge for other players, while you will be encouraged to surpass the feats of others.