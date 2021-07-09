Left Menu

Delhi govt integrating public transit systems with Google to reduce wait for buses: Gahlot

The Delhi government is integrating all public transit systems with Google to create a multi-modal transit planner so that people wont have to wait for long for public buses, said the citys Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday.With this integration, people will be able to trace buses for live location on Google map and plan their travel from next week, officials said.The service is expected to be launched next week starting with Cluster buses.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 22:32 IST
Delhi govt integrating public transit systems with Google to reduce wait for buses: Gahlot
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is integrating all public transit systems with Google to create a multi-modal transit planner so that people won't have to wait for long for public buses, said the city's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday.

With this integration, people will be able to trace buses for live location on Google map and plan their travel from next week, officials said.

''The service is expected to be launched next week starting with Cluster buses. It will cover DTC buses afterwards, said a senior Transport department officer.

''Delhites can very soon plan their bus journeys to the minute. We're at the final lap of integrating all our public transit systems into @GoogleIndia platform, which will utilise Open Transit Data of Delhi Govt and live data of buses to create a reliable Multi-Modal Transit planner,'' Gahlot said in a tweet.

In response, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, ''The Delhi government is working hard to make Delhi's transport system user friendly using technology.'' The transport minister held a review meeting with Google and officials of the transport department over realtime data integration. The department is also going to re-launch its 'One Delhi' app that integrates transport-related information and services on a single platform.

Curently, all the DTC and cluster buses come with GPS facility. Trial of e-ticketing system is also underway in these buses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales flags lockdown extension after record cases; Australia's New South Wales flags lockdown extension after record cases and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales flags lockdown extension af...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021