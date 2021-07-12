EU Commission puts on hold plan for digital services levy
12-07-2021
The European Commission has decided to delay its plan to present a proposal later in July for a new levy on digital services, a spokesman said on Monday.
"We have decided to put on hold our work on our new digital levy as a new EU own resource," the spokesman told a news conference in Brussels.
