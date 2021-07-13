Samsung unveils new automotive image sensor with enhanced FOV

Samsung today unveiled ISOCELL Auto 4AC, the company's first imaging solution optimized for automotive applications. The new image sensor offers advanced HDR and LFM capabilities and an enhanced field of view (FOV) for safer driving.

The Samsung ISOCELL Auto 4AC automotive image sensor provides advanced 120dB high dynamic range (HDR) and LED flicker mitigation (LFM) especially for surround-view monitors (SVM) or rear-view cameras (RVC) in high-definition resolution (1280 x 960-pixels).

The image sensor comes with a CornerPixel technology featuring a specialized pixel structure that mitigates LED light over 90Hz. Within a single pixel area, it embeds two photodiodes:

a 3.0µm pixel for viewing low light images, and

a 1.0µm pixel placed at the corner of the big pixel for brighter environments

With both photodiodes capturing images in different exposures simultaneously, the sensor delivers sharp HDR images - up to 120dB - with minimal motion blur.

Further, the smaller photodiode's exposure time can be extended to reduce LED flickering and deliver a more pleasant viewing experience for the driver.

The new ISOCELL Auto 4AC combines Samsung's innovative and market-proven image sensor technologies with a unique CornerPixel solution for advanced HDR and LFM capabilities, offering exceptional viewing experiences regardless of lighting conditions. Starting with the ISOCELL Auto 4AC, we plan to expand our automotive sensor lineup to areas such as camera monitor systems (CMS), autonomous driving and in-cabin monitoring. Duckhyun Chang, executive vice president of sensor business at Samsung Electronics.

The Samsung ISOCELL Auto 4AC automotive image sensor comes in a 1/3.7-inch optical format with 1.2 million 3.0-micrometre (µm) pixels, and for streamlined client system installations, an image signal processor (ISP) is embedded within the sensor. The sensor meets stringent AEC-Q100 Grade 2 qualifications and is currently in mass production.