Amazon Alexa coming to third-party TVs powered by LG webOS

LG said on Wednesday Amazon Alexa will be coming to a wide range of third-party TVs powered by its proprietary TV platform i.e. the webOS, allowing webOS TV owners to simply speak into the advanced Magic Remote to get things done like adjusting the TV volume, changing channels, playing music, reading news, controlling a smart home, and more.

TV brands including Advance, Blaupunkt, Eko, JSW, Manta, Polaroid, RCA, Seiki and Skytech as well as original design manufacturers Ayonz, Dualshine, Konka, Silicon Player, Skyworth and Xianyou, among others, will soon be offering this capability in their compatible webOS-powered TVs with Magic Remote.

The built-in Alexa feature will be activated over-the-air (OTA) beginning in Q3, 2021, in North America followed by other regions including Europe and Asia.

LG Magic Remote automatically recognizes and connects to set-top boxes and other compatible devices such as soundbars. Speaking into the Magic Remote opens up a whole new level of convenience. For instance, simply say "Alexa, open YouTube" or "Alexa, suggest comedy movies" into the remote and Alexa will respond immediately, displaying viewing options on the screen.