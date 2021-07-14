Tested and tracked ! Olympic visitors set for Tokyo 2020

As the pandemic continues, Japan is welcoming accredited visitors to Tokyo for the delayed summer Olympic Games which opens on July 23.

Athletes and journalists from around the world will be arriving under a massive security effort during the month of games.

Advertisement

After arrival at Haneda Airport, Olympic visitors are requested to install smartphone apps and activate GPS for tracking their whereabouts while in Japan. Most importantly, everyone has to take a coronavirus test and get a negative result before entering Tokyo. Olympics participants including journalists are required to download an online check-in and health report App (OCHA) onto their smartphone, where visitors input daily health status. Saliva testing kits are provided and all visitors are required to test for the first three days and thereafter once in every four days till the end of their stay. The restrictions also include a ban on using public transportation, going to restaurants or tourist spots or even simply take a walk for their first 14 days in the country.

Athletes will be tested daily for coronavirus. They'll also be isolated in the bubble-like athletes' village and are expected to stay there, or in a similarly locked-down bubble at venues or training sites.

If anyone is infected, officials will use GPS to look at movement logs and do contact tracing back to their entry into Japan.

The IOC and local Tokyo organizers have published so-called 'Playbooks' to spell out rules for entry into Japan for Olympics and Paralympics athletes from 205 nations and territories and the traveling media. At Tokyo Big Sight, the largest exhibition center in the capital Tokyo serves as the 2020 Olympics main press center and international broadcasting center.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)