Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft has released Windows 10 KB5004237 cumulative update for version 21H1, 20H2 and 2004 that bumps up their build number to 19043.1110, 19042.1110 and 19041.1110, respectively.

Key highlights of the latest cumulative update include:

The Windows 10 KB5004237 security update also brings quality improvements:

"" >Addresses an issue that might make printing to certain printers difficult. This issue affects various brands and models, but primarily receipt or label printers that connect using a USB port.

Removes support for the PerformTicketSignature setting and permanently enables Enforcement mode for CVE-2020-17049. For more information and steps to enable full protection on domain controller servers, see Managing deployment of Kerberos S4U changes for CVE-2020-17049.

Adds Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) encryption protections for CVE-2021-33757.