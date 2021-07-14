Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update
Microsoft has released Windows 10 KB5004237 cumulative update for version 21H1, 20H2 and 2004 that bumps up their build number to 19043.1110, 19042.1110 and 19041.1110, respectively.
Key highlights of the latest cumulative update include:
- Updates for verifying usernames and passwords.
- Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.
- Updates an issue that might make printing to certain printers difficult. This issue affects various brands and models, but primarily receipt or label printers that connect using a USB port.
The Windows 10 KB5004237 security update also brings quality improvements:
-
"" >Addresses an issue that might make printing to certain printers difficult. This issue affects various brands and models, but primarily receipt or label printers that connect using a USB port.
-
Removes support for the PerformTicketSignature setting and permanently enables Enforcement mode for CVE-2020-17049. For more information and steps to enable full protection on domain controller servers, see Managing deployment of Kerberos S4U changes for CVE-2020-17049.
-
Adds Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) encryption protections for CVE-2021-33757.
-
Addresses a vulnerability in which Primary Refresh Tokens are not strongly encrypted. This issue might allow the tokens to be reused until the token expires or is renewed. Security updates to Windows Apps, Windows Management, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Authentication, Windows User Account Control (UAC), Operating System Security, Windows Virtualization, Windows Linux, the Windows Kernel, the Microsoft Scripting Engine, the Windows HTML Platforms, the Windows MSHTML Platform, and Windows Graphics.
- READ MORE ON:
- Windows 10 KB5004237 update
- Microsoft