Left Menu

You can now manage kid’s spending on Xbox consoles via Family Settings app

Parents can now manage their children's spending by adding money to their account directly from the Xbox Family Settings app. The amount they decide to add to their child’s account can apply to any purchase, including games, in-game purchases like skins, and apps. This feature will help prevent any surprise spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 14-07-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 12:50 IST
You can now manage kid’s spending on Xbox consoles via Family Settings app
Parents can review their child's recent spending history to keep track of their spending for games and in-app purchases. Image Credit: Xbox

The Xbox Family Settings app, which allows parents to create child accounts, update screen time limits, respond to notifications, manage who their children can play and communicate with and much more from their phones, has added new options to help them track and manage their kids' spending so that they stay within their budget.

"We know it's important to parents to track and manage their children's spending when they game to avoid any unexpected surprises or bills. With these new features, parents are empowered to customize their family&'s access to spending money in games or in the Microsoft Store to fit what's right for them," the company wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

Here are the new options added to the Xbox Family Settings app:

Set spending limits

Parents can now manage their children's spending by adding money to their account directly from the Xbox Family Settings app. The amount they decide to add to their child's account can apply to any purchase, including games, in-game purchases like skins, and apps. This feature will help prevent any surprise spending.

Ask to Buy

When this feature is turned on, you (parents) will receive a notification each time their child wants to make a purchase that they don't have funding for. Once you receive the notification, you can choose to make the purchase on your child's behalf or add money to their account for in-game purchases. You can also hit the "deny" button to disapprove the purchase.

View your child's account balance

You can review your child's recent spending history to keep track of their spending for games and in-app purchases.

View your child's spending history

You can also keep track of your kid's recent purchases by viewing their spending history.

The Xbox Family Settings app is compatible with iOS version 10 or higher and Android version 5 or higher. You can download the app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, respectively.

TRENDING

1
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
2
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia
3
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for an autoimmune disorder; BioNTech had planned five million vaccines to Taiwan by July, diplomat says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021