Twitter says it will shut down disappearing 'Fleets' feature

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 23:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Twitter Inc said on Wednesday it will shut down its ephemeral posts feature called Fleets on Aug. 3 after the product failed to gain traction with users. The shutdown comes just eight months after the social media platform rolled out Fleets to all its users globally, and just one month after it began testing advertising within the feature.

In a blog post on Wednesday, Twitter said it had not seen an increase in the number of new users posting Fleets as it had hoped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

