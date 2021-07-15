Here's everything about Microsoft's new Windows 365 cloud PC service

Microsoft on Wednesday unveiled Windows 365, a new service that combines the power and security of the cloud with the versatility and simplicity of the PC to deliver a full, personalized PC experience from the cloud to any device.

With Windows 365 Cloud PC, you can stream your Windows 10 or Windows 11 experience - including your personalized apps, data, content, and settings - from the Microsoft cloud to any device including Mac, iPad, Linux device, and Android.

Windows 365 will be available to businesses of all sizes starting August 2. Organizations can choose the Cloud PC - Windows 10 or Windows 11 - that works best for them with per-user per-month pricing.

With Windows 365, we're creating a new category: the Cloud PC. Just like applications were brought to the cloud with SaaS, we are now bringing the operating system to the cloud, providing organizations with greater flexibility and a secure way to empower their workforce to be more productive and connected, regardless of location. Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO, Microsoft.

Here are the key benefits of Windows 365:

Windows 365 provides the full PC experience in the cloud. The cloud also provides versatility in processing power and storage, enabling users to scale up or down, based on their needs.

With a Cloud PC, users can log in and pick back up where they left off, on any device. IT can easily procure, deploy and manage Cloud PCs for their organization just as they manage physical PCs through Microsoft Endpoint Manage.

Windows 365 leverages the power of the cloud and the principles of Zero Trust to protect users against threats. It stores and secures information in the cloud, not on the device. All stored data is encrypted and all network traffic to and from your Cloud PCs is also encrypted.

"Cloud PC represents the next big step in cloud computing that connects the Microsoft Cloud and personal devices in a powerful new way. With the announcement of Windows 365, we're inviting organizations, employees, and partners to reimagine experiences with Windows and their devices and look forward to creating new scenarios for users everywhere," Microsoft wrote in a blog post.