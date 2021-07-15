Samsung and GBL deploying new 5G testbeds at US Army military bases

Samsung Electronics America and GBL Systems Corporation (GBL), have started deploying new 5G testbeds for the U.S. Department of Defense to evaluate the applications of Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality in mission planning and training, the companies announced on Wednesday.

GBL's Samsung-based 5G testbed will support innovative AR scenarios to elevate live field military training exercises. Simulated scenarios include virtual obstacles found in the combat theatre, and overlays of data and instruments relied on by military personnel.

The fields tests will leverage Samsung's mmWave and mid-band 5G radios to maximize coverage and expand training capacity from a company-level to ultimately a brigade-level of soldiers. The Army trainees will use AR/VR goggles to see enhanced digital content overlaid onto the real world and can use this digital imagery to interact with and acquire information about their real environment.

"Samsung is pleased to collaborate with GBL to deliver a reliable, resilient and secure 5G network for the DoD to evaluate new capabilities for our U.S. troops. We believe in the transformative power of 5G and look forward to assisting the U.S. Department of Defense as they use this technology to increase training safety and strengthen the Nation's defense capabilities," said Imran Akbar, Vice President and Head of New Business Team, Networks Business, Samsung Electronics America.

While GBL is responsible for prototype creation, technology integration, and aligning the solution with DoD requirements, Samsung will deliver its 5G end-to-end solution and technical expertise, including its latest network products, such as its Massive MIMO Radios, cloud-native 5G Standalone (SA) Core, and Galaxy 5G mobile devices.

Through the testing process, the two companies will work closely with the U.S. DoD to verify the deployment of a scalable, resilient and secure 5G network for AR/VR-based mission planning and training.

Commenting on the collaboration, Jim Buscemi, CEO, GBL, said, "GBL is excited to work with Samsung to rapidly field a 5G network that is scalable, resilient, and secure to create a prototype test bed in support of a new DoD 5G-enabled AR/VR training capability."