PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 18:38 IST
Hackers sending fake copyright complaint notice with malware to Facebook users: Expert
  • Country:
  • India

Cyber criminals are sending out fake copyright complaint notifications to Facebook users with malicious links that can harm computers, a security researcher warned on Thursday.

Criminals have created several pages in the name of Copyright Constraints Page 2021. The warning message for users claims to be from Facebook Security Team.

The criminals are tagging politicians including Members of Parliament, MLAs, government officials, and celebrities.

''Beware!! Hackers are targeting almost all Politicians, Celebrities, Media and famous Facebook accounts globally. You may receive a fake Copyright Complaint notification on FB. Don't click on the link. It's Malware/Ransomware,'' cyber security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia tweeted.

The criminals are sending out notifications in the name of Facebook Security team and misleading users that it has received complaints from others that their page is non-compliant with terms of service and re-verification of their account is required.

Rajaharia shared a screenshot of activities on the page in which politicians including Jagdambika Pal, Joginder Pal Bhoa, filmmaker Mira Nair, IPS officer Ajay Pal Lamba and several other verified accounts have been tagged in the message.

''The pages have been activated recently starting July 13. The bad actors are tagging Facebook users continuously. The cyber criminals will drop malware in the computer of the user who clicks on these notifications,'' Rajaharia said.

When contacted, Jaipur additional commissioner of Police, Ajay Pal Lamba confirmed to have received notification from the page and he did not click on it as it was from an unverified page and claimed to be from Facebook Security Team.

''I noticed that the message is fake as it claimed to be coming from Facebook Security Team and was seeking verification by clicking on a link. I saw the page was tagging only verified accounts. I would request everyone who has received this kind of notification should refrain from clicking on the link in the notification which prima facie looks malicious,'' Lamba said.

An email query sent to Facebook and the Ministry of Electronics and IT for comments elicited no reply.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

