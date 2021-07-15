Left Menu

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 15-07-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 19:57 IST
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@SangmaConrad)
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday launched a Mobile App that will offer pensioners a hassle-free interface with the pension disbursing authority to prove that they are alive.

This App will give information about a pensioner's life certificate using face recognition.

''The App will help a pensioner to submit his life certificate through his mobile phone and receive pension without moving out from his home, which is appropriate especially during the ongoing pandemic,'' Sangma said.

The chief minister also congratulated the team that developed this Mobile App for the convenience of the pensioners across the state.

Meghalaya has over 29,000 pensioners.

Chief Secretary MS Rao said Meghalaya is one of the pioneering states to develop and use technology for the convenience of pensioners.

He also informed that the data of the pensioners is not shared with any foreign-based server.

The App is a safe, user-friendly citizen-centric service designed specifically to help the pensioners of the state to submit online the Life Certificate digitally using a smartphone with an internet connection, the chief secretary said.

The frequency of face verification will be once in six months or twice in a calendar year.

For better end-to-end delivery of service, a chatbot called MEDA has also been incorporated in the App where the pensioners can ask queries and type the suggestions for improvement of the App which will be duly monitored.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

