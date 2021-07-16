Amazon HealthLake service now generally available

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud arm of Amazon, has announced the general availability of Amazon HealthLake, a HIPAA-eligible service for healthcare and life sciences organizations to securely store, transform, query, and analyze health data in minutes.

Amazon HealthLake is currently available in the US East (N. Virginia), US East (Ohio), and US West (Oregon), with additional region availability coming soon.

The new service is part of AWS for Health, an offering of AWS that provides proven and easily accessible capabilities to help healthcare and life science organizations increase the pace of innovation, unlock the potential of health data, and develop more personalized approaches to therapeutic development and care.

Using the HealthLake APIs, healthcare organizations can easily copy health data, such as medical reports or patient notes, from on-premises systems to a secure data lake in the cloud, and analyze it at a petabyte scale. HealthLake uses machine learning (ML) models to automatically understand and extract meaningful medical information from the raw data, such as medications, procedures, and diagnoses.

HealthLake organizes and indexes all the information and stores it in the FHIR format to facilitate the exchange of information, making it easier for organizations, researchers, and practitioners to collaborate and accelerate breakthroughs in treatments, deliver vaccines to market faster, and discover health trends in patient populations.

Cortica, InterSystems, Redox, and Rush University Medical Center are some of the customers and partners using the Amazon HealthLake service.