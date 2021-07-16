Left Menu

Google announces new privacy protection for Search history

Additionally, Google has launched a new way to quickly delete your last 15 minutes of saved Search history with the single tap of a button. The new feature is available in the Google app for iOS and will expand to the Android Google app later this year.

Updated: 16-07-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 12:44 IST
Google has announced a new privacy tool that adds extra protection to the Search history saved to your Google Account. Image Credit: Pexels
Google has announced a new privacy tool that adds extra protection to the Search history saved to your Google Account. Now when you're signed in, you can now choose to require extra verification for "My Activity" where you view and delete your Search history any time.

With this setting, you'll need to provide additional information like your password or two-factor authentication (2FA) for verification before your full history can be viewed.

Additionally, Google has launched a new way to quickly delete your last 15 minutes of saved Search history with the single tap of a button. The new feature is available in the Google app for iOS and will expand to the Android Google app later this year.

Currently, with auto-delete controls, you can choose a time limit to have Google automatically and continuously delete your Search history after 3, 18 or 36 months. For new Google Accounts, the default auto-delete option for Web & App Activity is 18 months.

"Google Safe Browsing helps protect over four billion devices every day by showing people warnings when they attempt to navigate to dangerous sites or download dangerous files. We also notify webmasters when malicious actors compromise their websites, and we help them diagnose and resolve the problem so their visitors stay safer," Google wrote in a blog post.

