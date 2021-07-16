Workspace users can use Google Assistant with smart displays and speakers

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 16-07-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 15:16 IST
Google Workspace users can now use Assistant with smart displays and speakers such as the Nest Hub Max and Nest Audio.

Google Assistant allows you to more seamlessly get things done using just your voice. Using Google Assistant on smart displays and speakers, you can now access Workspace services such as Calendar and Gmail and perform work-related tasks on the go.

For instance, Google Assistant will:

  • Let you know when your next meeting is
  • Create, cancel or reschedule a Calendar event
  • Send a note to event attendees via email
  • Dial into a meeting
  • Email a contact

Gif Credit: Google

Google Workspace admins will need to turn "Search and Assistant" on for these devices to ensure that users can access Workspace data via Assistant. If Admins allow for the home devices, they can also specify if the device will require Voice Match or Face Match to authenticate.

All Google Workspace customers, G Suite Basic and Business customers can now access Google Assistant on their smart displays and speakers. The functionality is gradually rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and will take up to 15 days for it to reach everyone.

