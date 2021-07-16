Kisan Sarathi launched to facilitate farmers to get right information

In order to facilitate farmers to get 'right information at right time' in their desired language, a digital platform namely 'KisanSarathi' was launched jointly by Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare with Shri AshwiniVaishnaw, Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, through video conference on 16th July 2021 on the occasion of 93rdICAR Foundation Day.

The event was presided over by Shri Parshottam Rupala, Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Kailash Choudhary, Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and SushriShobhaKarandlaje, Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.

The other dignitaries present in the virtual event were Shri Ajay Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Dr Trilochan Mohapatra, Secretary (DARE) & Director General (ICAR), Shri Abhishek Singh, MD & CEO, Digital India Corporation and Senior Officials from MeitY, ICAR & DARE. The event was witnessed by farmers, stakeholders and partners of ICAR, DARE, MeitY and KVKs across the country.

In his address, Shri Vaishnaw, Minister of IT congratulated the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for taking this initiative of Kisan Sarathi to empower farmers with the technological interventions to reach farmers in remote areas. He mentioned that with the digital platform, the farmers can interact and avail personalised advisories on agriculture and allied areas directly from the respective scientists of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVKs).

Shri Vaishnaw asked the ICAR Scientists to take up research on new technological interventions in the area of transportation of farmer's crops from their farm gate to warehouses, markets and the places where they want to sell with minimum damage. Union IT Minister assured that Ministry of Electronics and IT and Ministry of Communications will always be ready to provide all necessary support to Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying for Empowerment of Farmers. He also mentioned that the Ministry of Railways is making a plan to minimise the time taken for the transportation of crops.

Shri Vaishnaw concluded by congratulating the Indian Council of Agricultural Research on its 93rd Foundation Day and mentioned that under the able leadership and guidance of Shri Narendra Singh Tomar Ji, Hon'ble Minister Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, 'KisanSarathi' initiative will be highly valuable not only in addressing the location-specific information needs of the farmers but also in Agricultural Extension, Education and Research activities of ICAR.

(With Inputs from PIB)