Vodafone, Nokia develop network Anomaly Detection Service that runs on Google Cloud

Vodafone and Nokia have co-developed a machine learning product to quickly detect and remediate network anomalies before they impact the operator's customers. Based on Nokia Bell Labs technology and running on Google Cloud, the Anomaly Detection Service is being rolled out across all Vodafone markets in Europe.

"We are building an automated and programmable network that can respond quickly to our customers' needs. As we extend 5G across Europe, it is important to match the speed and responsiveness of this new technology with a great service," said Johan Wibergh, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone.

The product quickly detects and troubleshoots irregularities, such as mobile site congestion and interference, and unexpected latency, that can impact customer service quality. Vodafone expects that the Anomaly Detection Service will automatically detect and address around 80 percent of all its anomalous mobile network issues and capacity demands.

The commercial deployment of the service on Google Cloud will let Vodafone engineers make fast and informed decisions, like boosting capacity where customers need it most, based on data managed through Google Cloud's secure and reliable data and analytics services.

In a press release on Tuesday, Nokia said that Vodafone will initially deploy the service in Italy on more than 60,000 4G cells and then extend it to all its European markets by early next year. The company has no plans to eventually apply Anomaly Detection Service to its 5G and core networks.