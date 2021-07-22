Tesla will 'most likely' restart accepting bitcoin as payments, says Musk
Electric-car maker Tesla Inc will most likely restart accepting bitcoin as payments, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said at a conference on Wednesday.
Musk's comments come after Tesla said in May it would stop accepting bitcoin for car purchases. "Tesla would resume accepting bitcoin, it is most likely" Musk said at the B Word conference, where Square Inc's Jack Dorsey also took part.
Musk said he personally owned bitcoin, ethereum and dogecoin, apart from bitcoin that Tesla and SpaceX owned. Bitcoin was up 8% at $32,160.16, while ether surged 11.6% to $1,993.36.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
