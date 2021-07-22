Asus rolls out new update to ROG Phone 5 with June security patch, bug fixes

Asus on Thursday released a new software update for the ROG Phone 5 which was launched earlier this year. The latest update is arriving as version 18.0840.2106.86 and is rolling out to the units bearing the model number 'ZS673KS'.

The update brings along the June 2021 Android security patch and improves the touch experience on the ROG Phone 5. In addition, the update fixes several issues including the issue of broken sound when using screen recording as well as the low notification sound issue when using Bluetooth headsets in standby mode.

Advertisement

With this update, the issue of reduced call volume has also been addressed.

Here's the complete changelog for the latest Asus ROG Phone 5 update:

Updated Android security patch to 2021-06

Fixed an issue where the game would crash when using multiple windows to open the settings and change the system navigation

Fixed the problem of broken sound when using screen recording

Fixed the problem of low notification sound when using Bluetooth headsets in standby mode

Fixed an issue where blocking notifications in the game could not block Facebook messenger notifications

Fixed the problem of reduced call volume

Fixed the problem of using a microphone to record the voice of a team in the game, and the problem of not being able to record your own voice

Fixed the problem that the 5G network cannot be detected when connected to the GT-AX11000 router

Fixed a serious delay in the screen when entering the game with Geforce Now

Optimize touch experience

Fix sound effect for speaker playback

Announcing the update on the ZenTalk forums, Asus said that the OTA is rolling out in batches, so it may take some days for everyone to receive it. You can manually check for the new firmware by going to your phone's Settings > System > System updates.