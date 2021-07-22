Left Menu

Motor racing-Jaguar signs up for new era of Formula E

Jaguar confirmed its long-term future in the all-electric Formula E series on Thursday, with the new Gen3 era set to start next year. Tata-owned JLR announced in February an electrification strategy, called Reimagine, under which Jaguar would be a fully electric luxury brand from 2025.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-07-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 16:09 IST
Motor racing-Jaguar signs up for new era of Formula E
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Jaguar confirmed its long-term future in the all-electric Formula E series on Thursday, with the new Gen3 era set to start next year. Jaguar's Sam Bird is leading the drivers' championship ahead of two home races in London this weekend -- the British marque's first race on home soil since leaving Formula One at the end of 2004.

The next generation of cars will be lighter and more powerful, as well as showcasing fast-charging technology. Jaguar Land Rover chief executive Thierry Bollore said Formula E was "proving to be the perfect environment to design, collaborate, test and develop new sustainable technologies at pace".

"Jaguar Racing will not only play a role in the renaissance of Jaguar as a pure-electric luxury brand, but across the entire electrified Jaguar Land Rover ecosystem," he added in a statement. Tata-owned JLR announced in February an electrification strategy, called Reimagine, under which Jaguar would be a fully electric luxury brand from 2025.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
4
Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021