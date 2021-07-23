Latest OnePlus 8T update brings fix for region-specific issues

The OnePlus 8T is receiving a new software update which includes the fix for region-specific issues, according to a post on the OnePlus community forums. The latest update- OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 - is rolling out in the North America region now, with the EU region to soon follow.

With this update, OnePlus has fixed the issue that the screen may flash when shooting in NIGHTSCAPE mode in the Camera app. Besides, the update improves the system's stability and brings along the OnePlus Store app.

Builds:

EU: 11.0.9.9.KB05BA

NA: 11.0.9.9.KB05AA​

Here's the complete changelog for the OnePlus 8T OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 update:

System

Improve stability and fixed known issues

Camera

Fixed the issue that the screen may flash when shooting in NIGHTSCAPE mode

OnePlus Store

An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)

The OTA is incremental in nature, meaning it will roll out to a limited number of users initially and a broader rollout will commence in a few days if no critical bugs are found.

To check if the update is available for your device, go to the phone's Setting > System > System Updates.