Latest OnePlus 8T update brings fix for region-specific issues

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 23-07-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 13:03 IST
The OnePlus 8T is receiving a new software update which includes the fix for region-specific issues.

The OnePlus 8T is receiving a new software update which includes the fix for region-specific issues, according to a post on the OnePlus community forums. The latest update- OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 - is rolling out in the North America region now, with the EU region to soon follow.

Builds:

  • EU: 11.0.9.9.KB05BA
  • NA: 11.0.9.9.KB05AA​

Here's the complete changelog for the OnePlus 8T OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 update:

System

  • Improve stability and fixed known issues

Camera

  • Fixed the issue that the screen may flash when shooting in NIGHTSCAPE mode

OnePlus Store

  • An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)

The OTA is incremental in nature, meaning it will roll out to a limited number of users initially and a broader rollout will commence in a few days if no critical bugs are found.

To check if the update is available for your device, go to the phone's Setting > System > System Updates.

