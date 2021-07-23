Amazon Prime Day Sale: Amazfit’s best-selling smartwatches on great discounts

Amazfit, one of the top smartwatch brands in India is offering exciting discounts on some of their bestseller products for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale. The Prime Day Sale that started on 26th July will go on till 27th July, and is available on Amazon Smart Wearables that are going on sale are high on demand. This includes GTS 2 Mini, GTR 2e, GTS 2e, GTR 2, and GTS 2 from the popular GT2 series and Bip U and Bip U Pro from the affordable Bip series.

GTS 2 mini with features like BioTracker™ 2, advanced OxygenBeats ™, PAI™ health assessment system, (SpO2) measurement, etc is a smartwatch that fits in with your lifestyle seamlessly.

The GT 2 series is equipped with all-around health & fitness management features that include high-precision heart rate monitoring, blood-oxygen saturation measurement OxygenBeats™, sleep quality monitoring and support stress monitoring, self-developed biological data sensor making the GT 2 series your go-to companion for a holistically healthy lifestyle. These smartwatches will help you record distance, speed, heart rate changes, calories burned, and other exercise data during your workouts, making life more active and fun.

The latest addition to the Bip series, the Amazfit Bip U and Bip U Pro integrates Huami-PAI, a revolutionary indicator of personal activity that gives you details about your heart health and overall fitness, helping you achieve your personal best. Both the watches are equipped with a power-packed 9 days battery life and sleep tracking with an ultra-lightweight and thin body design. Featuring a colorful display, and 5 ATM water resistance, the latest Amazfit Bip U provides an exceptional experience at a promising price bracket. In addition to this, Bip U Pro has High precision GPS and Alexa Built-.

This is now or never, bring home your Amazfit smartwatch today! About Amazfit Established in September 2015, Amazfit is a private brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: Zepp), offering seven series of smartwatch and bracelets products including the Stratos series, Basic series, Flagship series, Health series, Fashion series, Outdoor series, and X series. Amazfit also provides other smart hardware related to sports and health, including TWS sports earbuds, smart treadmills, smart body fat scales, and sports gear. With outstanding design and craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatch products have won many prizes, such as the German iF Industrial Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award. Currently, Amazfit products hit the markets of more than 70 countries and regions, including the United States, Germany, and Japan. According to an IDC global wearable device market tracking report, in the first half of 2020, Amazfit watches claimed the largest share of the adult watch market in Italy, Spain, India, and other regions, and were also among the top products in regions such as China, Germany, France, Russia, and Brazil.

Find more details about us, https://en.amazfit.com/about.html Zepp Health, operating since 2013, is a cloud-based healthcare service provider offering the world's leading smart wearable technologies. In February 2018, Zepp Health was listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) (stock code: Zepp). Notes for Media Only - Product full name: Amazfit GTS 2e, Amazfit GTR 2e, Amazfit Bip U, Amazfit Bip U Pro, Amazfit GTS 2, Amazfit GTR 2, Amazfit GTS 2 Mini - Product brand: Amazfit - Manufacturer: Zepp Health - Product line: Amazfit GTS 2 & Amazfit Bip Series - Amazfit is a private brand of Zepp health.

- Huami Technology is now Zepp Health.

- Zepp Health is an NYSE-listed company. (NYSE: Zepp) - Neither Amazfit nor Zepp Health is Xiaomi's subsidiaries or sub-brands. Appreciate, if you do not add "Xiaomi/MI" to Amazfit product names in your articles.

