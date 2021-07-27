Left Menu

Starbucks to sell 50% stake in S.Korean venture to E-Mart, GIC

E-Mart said its additional stake will be worth 474 billion won ($411.89 million).

Starbucks Corp will sell the entire 50% stake it owns in its South Korean venture to local partner E-Mart Inc and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, the U.S. coffee chain said on Monday.

E-Mart, which currently owns 50% of Starbucks Coffee Korea, will acquire an additional 17.5% interest, while GIC will own 32.5%, Starbucks said. E-Mart said its additional stake will be worth 474 billion won ($411.89 million).

Starbucks said the deal in its fifth-largest market is expected to be completed over the next 90 days. ($1 = 1,150.7900 won)

