Starbucks to sell 50% stake in S.Korean venture to E-Mart, GIC
E-Mart said its additional stake will be worth 474 billion won ($411.89 million). Starbucks said the deal in its fifth-largest market is expected to be completed over the next 90 days.
Starbucks Corp will sell the entire 50% stake it owns in its South Korean venture to local partner E-Mart Inc and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, the U.S. coffee chain said on Monday.
E-Mart, which currently owns 50% of Starbucks Coffee Korea, will acquire an additional 17.5% interest, while GIC will own 32.5%, Starbucks said. E-Mart said its additional stake will be worth 474 billion won ($411.89 million).
Starbucks said the deal in its fifth-largest market is expected to be completed over the next 90 days. ($1 = 1,150.7900 won)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Singapore
- South Korean
- Starbucks
- U.S.
ALSO READ
Indian national jailed for breaching COVID-19 restrictions in Singapore
Registration Opens for Singapore International Energy Week 2021
Singapore trade official fined for drink driving offence
All on Singapore cruise ship confined to cabins after suspected COVID-19 case
Cruise ship returns to Singapore over suspected COVID-19 case -ChannelNewsAsia