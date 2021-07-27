Tencent's WeChat suspends new user registration, cites technical upgrade
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-07-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 12:07 IST
- Country:
- China
Tencent's WeChat has temporarily suspended the registration of new users as it undergoes a technical upgrade, China's dominant instant messaging platform said on Tuesday.
"The platform system is undergoing a technical upgrade, and (new user registration) is expected to resume in early August," the company said in response to a question from Reuters after the suspension was flagged on social media.
Advertisement
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE-China to order Tencent Music to give up music label exclusivity -sources
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
Advertisement