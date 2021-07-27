Left Menu

Tencent's WeChat suspends new user registration, cites technical upgrade

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-07-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 12:07 IST
Tencent's WeChat suspends new user registration, cites technical upgrade
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Tencent's WeChat has temporarily suspended the registration of new users as it undergoes a technical upgrade, China's dominant instant messaging platform said on Tuesday.

"The platform system is undergoing a technical upgrade, and (new user registration) is expected to resume in early August," the company said in response to a question from Reuters after the suspension was flagged on social media.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE-China to order Tencent Music to give up music label exclusivity -sources

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global
4
LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021