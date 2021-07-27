Tencent's WeChat suspends new user registration, cites technical upgrade

Tencent's WeChat has temporarily suspended the registration of new users as it undergoes a technical upgrade, China's dominant instant messaging platform said on Tuesday.

"The platform system is undergoing a technical upgrade, and (new user registration) is expected to resume in early August," the company said in response to a question from Reuters after the suspension was flagged on social media.

Advertisement

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE-China to order Tencent Music to give up music label exclusivity -sources

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)