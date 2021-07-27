Left Menu

Google releases Android 12 Beta 3.1 with stability improvements, bug fixes

The Android 12 Beta 3.1 arrives with build number SPB3.210618.016 and includes stability improvements and a couple of bug fixes

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 12:13 IST
Additionally, the known issues for Android Beta 3 apply to the Beta 3.1 update as well while other fixes are being rolled out via the Play Store to address stability issues.  Image Credit: Google

Earlier this month, Google released the third Beta of Android 12 with scrolling screenshots, enhanced auto-rotate and other features. Now, the company is rolling out a minor update to the Android 12 Beta 3.

Android 12 Beta 3.1 (July 2021)

The Android 12 Beta 3.1 includes stability improvements as well as the following fixes:

  • Fixed an issue that caused some devices to get stuck in a boot loop after restarting the device. (Issue #193789343)
  • Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the System UI to crash.
  • Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Android low memory killer daemon (lmkd) to excessively kill processes.

Those already running a D.eveloper Preview or Beta build will automatically receive an over-the-air (OTA) update to Beta 3.1.

