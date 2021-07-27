Left Menu

Olympics-Diving-China women extend 10 metre synchronised diving gold streak to six Games

China earned their second diving gold in Tokyo on Tuesday as Chen Yuxi and Zhang Jiaqi blew their opponents away in the women’s 10 metre synchronised platform, extending their country's winning streak in that event to six Olympic Games.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 27-07-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 12:57 IST
Tokyo Olympics logo Image Credit: ANI
China earned their second diving gold in Tokyo on Tuesday as Chen Yuxi and Zhang Jiaqi blew their opponents away in the women's 10 meters synchronized platform, extending their country's winning streak in that event to six Olympic Games. The teen duo was in another league throughout the competition at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, finishing with 363.78 points, more than 52 ahead of second-placed Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell of the United States.

China has an unbeaten record in the event, which was introduced in 2000, while Parratto and Schnell's medal was America's first. Mexico's Gabriela Agundez Garcia and Alejandra Orozco Loza took bronze with 299.70.

China's dream of sweeping up all eight diving golds ended on Monday when Britain's Tom Daley and Matty Lee took the men's synchronized 10-meter platform title.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

