Asus ROG Phone II gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

The Japanese and global units of the ROG Phone II are receiving a new software update. The update comes with version number 17.0240.2107.100 and is rolling out to the units bearing the model number 'ZS660KL'.

According to the release notes shared on the Asus ZenTalk forums, the update brings along the July 2021 Android security patch and adds support for SMS type QR code in the Camera app. It also fixes an issue where Audio is very low in video recordings.

Here's the complete changelog for Asus ROG Phone II update:

Update Android security patch to 2021-07

ASUS Camera now supports SMS type QR code

Fixed issue where Audio is very low in video recordings

Starting today, the update is rolling out in batches, therefore it may take some days for it to reach everyone. To check if the new firmware is available for your device, go to the phone's Settings > System > System updates.

Asus ROG Phone II: Specifications

The Asus ROG Phone II comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

For photography, the smartphone houses a 48MP dual rear camera system and a 24MP selfie camera on the front. The ROG Phone II is backed by a 6,000mAh battery and supports charging via dual USB-C ports.