AP appointed member of National Task Force to promote digital tourism

Andhra Pradesh has been appointed as a member-state in the Task Force for the National Digital Tourism Mission under the Union Ministry of Tourism.

Tourism and Culture Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava will represent the state as a member of the Task Force.

Augmenting digitalization in the tourism sector to enhance opportunities for enterprises to expand their market reach, growth and operational efficiencies will be the key goal of the Task Force.

The objective of the task force is also to identify key challenges and opportunities for digitalization in travel, hotel, catering and other service sectors co-related with tourism.

The Task Force will have to submit its report in three months.

''Harnessing the potential of digitalization will facilitate the exchange of information and services in the tourism sector spreading across national and state tourism organizations, service providers, tourist destinations, products, and experiences.

It is a progressive initiative by the Union Ministry of Tourism to move towards digitalization. It will provide an opportunity to boost tourism across all segments,'' Rajat said here on Wednesday.

The Union Tourism Secretary will head the Task Force that will have five state representatives as members.

The Task Force would identify major stakeholders in the tourism ecosystem for the Digital Mission, domain, and technology principles and list out domain areas of high priority and high impact.

It would also propose architecture, principles, roadmap, strategies, and shared platform for promoting digitalization in the tourism sector.

