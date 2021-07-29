India-based ANI Expands its Live Newsgathering Capabilities with LiveU's LU800 Multi-Cam Solution

Long-time customer Asian News International (ANI) upgrades to the LU800 to provide cutting-edge services and multi-camera capabilities to its customers in India and Asia HACKENSACK, N.J., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ANI, the leading India-based news agency working across Asia, has once again turned to LiveU, the leader in live video streaming and remote production solutions, to enhance its live newsgathering capabilities with the purchase of multiple, multi-camera LU800s, LiveU's flagship solution.

ANI has been a longstanding customer since 2011 using LU600 units across its fleet and made the decision to upgrade to the LU800 to keep its market leadership, using the most advanced and reliable newsgathering technologies. ANI has already provided live coverage from national events using the LU800 multi-camera capabilities.

Mr. Ishaan Prakash, Editor at ANI Live Service, said, ''Newsgathering is a very competitive sector and we always want to be pushing the boundaries of what's possible for our customers. We have always been very happy with LiveU and what it brings to our business and the LU800 is no exception. Both the increased signal reliability and the exceptional multi-camera capabilities bring new levels of flexibility and open up new possibilities across newsgathering.'' During the tests, ANI highlighted the impressive signal reliability and efficiency of the LU800 – providing even greater performance at lower bitrates – a capability that has particular importance across India and surrounding countries due to often challenging network conditions. ANI was also impressed with the LU800's multi-camera capabilities as it provides new levels of flexibility in the field. They can send less units to cover breaking news and events and, in some cases, save on the number of camera operators deployed as one operator can handle both moving and static shots with a single unit. Lastly, at planned events, multiple fixed feeds can be sent via a single unit, only requiring a single operator to do so.

Mr. Ranjit Bhatti, Sr. Director, South Asia, LiveU, said, ''We're extremely happy to see ANI adopt our latest technology and pushing it to its boundaries using multi-camera productions from national news events, giving their customers more comprehensive news content.'' Founded over 50 years ago, ANI is today South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. It delivers to a multitude of clients: television channels, radio stations, newspapers, websites and mobile carriers, providing the best possible video/audio, text and image content.

Mr. Yaal Eshel, General Manager, LiveU Asia, said, ''ANI is an important long-time customer who has always been first to adopt our new technologies and we're pleased to see this renewed commitment to LiveU with this purchase. A news agency of this size and reach once again turning to us is a clear validation of the LU800's capabilities.'' About LiveU LiveU is changing the rules of the game for live news and dynamic sports coverage, with flawless 5G 4K HEVC live streaming and remote production. Together with its cloud-based management and next-gen IP distribution platforms, LiveU offers the most cost-effective end-to-end contribution, production and distribution solution. Our broad portfolio of products sets the industry standard for live video production ranging from our newest, portable production-level field units and smartphone app to satellite/cellular hybrid and external antenna solutions. With over 3,000 customers in 130+ countries, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, news agencies, sports and entertainment, streaming live video to TV, mobile, online and social media. LiveU is a recipient of Frost & Sullivan's 2021 North America New Product Innovation Award for its LU800 unit and a winner of the 71st Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards in recognition of its innovation and achievement in Video over Cellular Internet Protocol (VoCIP) technology. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram.

