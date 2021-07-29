Left Menu

ISRO's EOS-03 is capable of imaging country 4-5 times daily: Dr Jitendra Singh

In addition to natural disasters, EOS-03 would also enable monitoring of water bodies, crops, vegetation condition, forest cover changes etc.

  India

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said that Geo-imaging satellite "EOS-03" is scheduled for launch in the third quarter of 2021 that would enable near-real-time monitoring of natural disasters like floods & cyclones. In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today, he said, ISRO realized EOS-03 is capable of imaging the whole country 4-5 times daily. In addition to natural disasters, EOS-03 would also enable monitoring of water bodies, crops, vegetation condition, forest cover changes etc.

The first developmental flight of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle or SSLV is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. ISRO's vast experience in Solid propulsion and heritage of proven design practices has enabled SSLV to be developed as a cost-effective, three-stage, all-solid launch vehicle with a payload capability of 500 kg to 500 km planar orbit or 300 kg to Sun-Synchronous Polar Orbit. SSLV is ideal for the on-demand, quick turn-around launch of small satellites. The major technologies developed as part of the realization of SSLV are flexible nozzle control with electro-mechanical actuators for all stages, miniaturized avionics and a velocity trimming module in the upper stage for precise satellite injection.

