Space Activities Bill under consideration to promote private players in sector

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Space Activities Bill is under active consideration of the Government which will include aspects pertaining to regulation and promotion of private players in the space sector. In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today, he said, Government is in the process of creating an ecosystem to encourage more private participation in the indigenous production of space technologies, services and devices.

Government of India has announced space sector reforms in June 2020. The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) was created as an independent nodal agency under the Department of Space with the mandate of promoting, handholding, licensing, authorization and monitoring of private space activities in India. Access to Department of Space (DOS) facilities and expertise is extended to private entities to support their space activities. Announcement of Opportunities was done offering challenges in new domains of space technology. Government of India is encouraging the transfer of technologies developed in the field of space to Indian industries. Apart from this, the Government of India is bringing in new sector policies and guidelines and also revising existing policies.

IN-SPACe which is under creation will have Safety and Security Directorate to ensure the security of ISRO installations when allowing access to private entities. Public consultations were done and the relevant Departments and Ministries were consulted.

An exclusive webinar in 'Unlocking India's potential in space sector' consisting of four sessions covering the four verticals of the space programme was organised with the participation of Industrialist/Academia/Start-ups as well as the general public. All suggestions have been taken into consideration and appropriately addressed.

