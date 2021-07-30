Left Menu

Elon Musk's Neuralink raises over $200 mln from Google Ventures, others

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's brain-chip startup, Neuralink, has raised $205 million in a funding round led by Dubai-based venture capital firm Vy Capital, with participation from Alphabet Inc's Google Ventures, the company said on Thursday. (https://bit.ly/3zPvL4i) Co-founded by Musk in 2016, San Francisco-based Neuralink will use the funds to take its first product, N1 Link, to the market, and for research and development.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2021 06:59 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 06:59 IST
Elon Musk's Neuralink raises over $200 mln from Google Ventures, others

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's brain-chip startup, Neuralink, has raised $205 million in a funding round led by Dubai-based venture capital firm Vy Capital, with participation from Alphabet Inc's Google Ventures, the company said on Thursday. Neuralink aims to implant wireless brain computer chips to help cure neurological conditions including Alzheimer's, dementia and spinal cord injuries and fuse humankind with artificial intelligence.

The company released a video in April showing a male macaque playing a videogame "Mind Pong" after getting chips embedded on each side of its brain. "First @Neuralink product will enable someone with paralysis to use a smartphone with their mind faster than someone using thumbs," Musk tweeted in June.

"The device is implanted flush with skull & charges wirelessly, so you look & feel totally normal," he added. (https://bit.ly/2TGpPuQ) Valor Equity Partners, Craft Ventures and Founders Fund also participated in the series C funding round. (https://bit.ly/3zPvL4i)

Co-founded by Musk in 2016, San Francisco-based Neuralink will use the funds to take its first product, N1 Link, to the market, and for research and development. Musk has a history of bringing together diverse experts to develop technology previously limited to academic labs through companies such as Tesla Inc, SpaceX and Boring Co.

SpaceX, a private space company, said in an amended regulatory filing in April, it had raised about $1.16 billion in equity financing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
3
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Sponge-like Canadian fossils may be earliest sign of animal life and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021