Crypto exchange Binance to wind down futures and derivatives offerings in Europe

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-07-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 15:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Friday it would wind down its futures and derivatives products offerings across Europe, a move that comes after unprecedented pressure from regulators across the world.

Binance users in Germany, Italy and the Netherlands will, with immediate effect, not be able to open new futures or derivatives products accounts, the exchange said in a statement on its website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

