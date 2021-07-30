Crypto exchange Binance to wind down futures and derivatives offerings in Europe
Reuters | London | 30-07-2021
Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Friday it would wind down its futures and derivatives products offerings across Europe, a move that comes after unprecedented pressure from regulators across the world.
Binance users in Germany, Italy and the Netherlands will, with immediate effect, not be able to open new futures or derivatives products accounts, the exchange said in a statement on its website.
