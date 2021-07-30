Ultrahuman Partners with Visa to Make Good Health Accessible to Its Cardholders

Visa cardholders can now avail the benefits of one of the best fitness apps in the world, Ultrahuman, with some amazing deals Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Visa debit and credit card users can now access the global fitness app Ultrahuman using exclusive limited-time offers. The partnership will be extended across all Visa partner banks.

Ultrahuman is a fitness platform that helps people meditate, work out efficiently, and optimize their sleep with the help of athletes, neuroscientists, artists, and psychologists - all in one place. It officially launched at the world's largest tech exhibition, CES, in January 2021. The core differentiator of the Ultrahuman app is bringing the best athletes, fitness coaches, and psychologists in the world onto one platform. Partners include leading athletes and celebrities like Crossfit world champion Kara Saunders, fitness celebrity Amanda Cerny, coach Johannes Bartl, hybrid athlete, and coach Kris Gethin, MindSize CEO Christian Straka, UCLA Mindfulness Director Diana Winston, to name a few.

"With this partnership, accessing content from the world's best fitness experts will become even more seamless and simple for Visa cardholders. The last few months have made it clear that it is not just important to maintain physical fitness, but even sleep and mental fitness. Our endeavor with Ultrahuman is to allow our users to improve all these metrics by learning from world-class athletes, trainers, neuroscientists, and fitness experts. Visa cardholders will now be able to find a fitness program that works perfectly for them and even track their progress consistently to make improvements," says Mohit Kumar, CEO & Co-founder, Ultrahuman.

Arvind Ronta, Head - Products, India and South Asia, Visa said, "Ever since people started working from home and having a more sedentary lifestyle due to the lockdowns, health has become a priority and consumers are looking for digital solutions that can help them in their fitness journeys, through apps, home workout, and yoga subscriptions, etc. We are happy to partner with Ultrahuman and tailor the benefits we offer to Visa cardholders, so they can get the best fitness expertise right at home and on their phones." Details of exclusive limited-time offer: • All Visa cardholders can get an Ultrahuman membership for Rs 2,499 only and gift one membership free to a loved one • All Visa cardholders can get an annual Ultrahuman membership for Rs 2,499 and extend it by 6 months, free of cost • All Visa cardholders can get lifetime membership of Ultrahuman app and an Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS Only) for Rs 39,900 only About Ultrahuman Ultrahuman is available on iOS, Android, Mac, Apple Watch, Wear OS. The Ultrahuman app integrates with the Apple Watch to provide real-time biofeedback to measure and improve the efficacy of meditation and workouts.

