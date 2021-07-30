Role of data significant for swift delivery of govt services: Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said the role of data is critical to effective governance as they help in better implementation of schemes.

Addressing the orientation programme for 185 newly-appointed Junior Data Entry Operators in the Home Department, Patnaik said that data creation, storage, protection and transfer are essential for the swift delivery of services.

Congratulating the new recruits, the chief minister said that as data entry operators, they will play a significant role in the administration.

Patnaik called upon the new recruits to put in their best efforts, and hoped that with their knowledge and experience, they will prove themselves to be useful for the administration.

As all office work in the administration has become online, Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra suggested they use their technical knowledge for increasing efficiency.

