BRIEF-Elon Musk Says He Likes & Uses Apple Products; Says Apple Is "Just Obviously Overcharging With App Store"

July 30 (Reuters) -

* ELON MUSK SAYS HE LIKES & USES APPLE PRODUCTS; SAYS APPLE IS "JUST OBVIOUSLY OVERCHARGING WITH APP STORE" - TWEET

Advertisement

* MUSK SAYS EPIC WOULDN'T BOTHER PROCESSING THEIR OWN PAYMENTS IF APP STORE FEES WERE FAIR - TWEET Source text : [ID:https://bit.ly/2WD868S] Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)