BRIEF-Elon Musk Says He Likes & Uses Apple Products; Says Apple Is "Just Obviously Overcharging With App Store"
Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2021 02:06 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 02:06 IST
July 30 (Reuters) -
* ELON MUSK SAYS HE LIKES & USES APPLE PRODUCTS; SAYS APPLE IS "JUST OBVIOUSLY OVERCHARGING WITH APP STORE" - TWEET
* MUSK SAYS EPIC WOULDN'T BOTHER PROCESSING THEIR OWN PAYMENTS IF APP STORE FEES WERE FAIR - TWEET Source text : [ID:https://bit.ly/2WD868S] Further company coverage:
