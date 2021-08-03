Google brings Smart Compose to comments in Slides, Sheets, and Drawings

Google has expanded Smart Compose, a feature that leverages machine learning to help you compose high-quality content faster and more easily, to comments in Google Slides, Sheets, and Drawings.

The tool, which was introduced in Google Docs last year, help you save time by cutting back on repetitive writing and reducing the chance of spelling and grammatical errors. It can also suggest relevant contextual phrases.

By default, Smart Compose is on for Google Slides, Sheets, and Drawings users. To disable it, Google Workspace admins can head over to the Admin console Home page > Apps > Google Workspace > Drive and Docs > Features and Applications and then select "Do not allow users to see Smart Compose suggestions."

For end-users, the feature will be ON by default and to disable it:

Go to Tools > Preferences

Uncheck "Show Smart Compose Suggestions"

Click OK

To accept a suggestion in a comment, simply press "tab" or press the right arrow key and to reject a Smart Compose suggestion, just keep typing the content.

The Smart Compose feature in Google Slides, Sheets and Drawings is available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Frontline, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Nonprofits, Cloud Identity Free and Cloud Identity Premium customers.

Smart Compose is available only for a limited number of languages including English.