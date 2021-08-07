Left Menu

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist smartwatch with built-in Alexa launched in India

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist smartwatch is priced at Rs 3,999 and is available for purchase on Amazon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 10:58 IST
Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist smartwatch with built-in Alexa launched in India
Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist smartwatch. Image Credit: Amazon
  • Country:
  • India

Wearables maker Noise has launched ColorFit Pro 3 Assist smartwatch with 24x7 SpO2 monitoring, Alexa built-in and 10-day battery life in India.

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist smartwatch is priced at Rs 3,999 and is available for purchase on Amazon in five colour options- Jet Black, Smoke Green, Rose Pink, Jet Blue and Smoke Grey.

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist sports a 1.55-inch TFT touch screen with 320 x 360-pixels resolution and customisable and cloud-based watch faces. The watch comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating and is accompanied by a skin-friendly silicone strap.

Speaking about the fitness and health monitoring features, the smartwatch supports 24x7 tracking of blood oxygen levels (SpO2), stress monitoring with guided deep breathing exercises, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, female health monitoring. It also comes with 14 dedicated sports modes including Yoga, Open Water Swim, Cricket, Hiking, Cycling and Running, among others.

You can track your workout on the NoiseFit Assist app.

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist is equipped with a 300mAh battery with up to 10-day battery life and up to 30-day standby time. It takes up to 2 hours to charge completely.

With built-in Alexa, you can speak to your smartwatch and get things done with voice commands. Other smart features onboard the watch include remote music, control, call rejection, hand wash reminder, Find My Phone, Do not disturb mode, and Sedentaryreminder, among others.

In terms of compatibility, the Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist is compatible with all Android phones running on Android version 4.4 and above and all iPhones running on iOS 9 and above.

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global
4
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021