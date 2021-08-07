Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist smartwatch with built-in Alexa launched in India

Wearables maker Noise has launched ColorFit Pro 3 Assist smartwatch with 24x7 SpO2 monitoring, Alexa built-in and 10-day battery life in India.

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist smartwatch is priced at Rs 3,999 and is available for purchase on Amazon in five colour options- Jet Black, Smoke Green, Rose Pink, Jet Blue and Smoke Grey.

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist sports a 1.55-inch TFT touch screen with 320 x 360-pixels resolution and customisable and cloud-based watch faces. The watch comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating and is accompanied by a skin-friendly silicone strap.

Speaking about the fitness and health monitoring features, the smartwatch supports 24x7 tracking of blood oxygen levels (SpO2), stress monitoring with guided deep breathing exercises, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, female health monitoring. It also comes with 14 dedicated sports modes including Yoga, Open Water Swim, Cricket, Hiking, Cycling and Running, among others.

You can track your workout on the NoiseFit Assist app.

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist is equipped with a 300mAh battery with up to 10-day battery life and up to 30-day standby time. It takes up to 2 hours to charge completely.

With built-in Alexa, you can speak to your smartwatch and get things done with voice commands. Other smart features onboard the watch include remote music, control, call rejection, hand wash reminder, Find My Phone, Do not disturb mode, and Sedentaryreminder, among others.

In terms of compatibility, the Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist is compatible with all Android phones running on Android version 4.4 and above and all iPhones running on iOS 9 and above.