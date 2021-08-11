Left Menu

United Group taps Nokia to upgrade core networks in Southeast Europe

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Hague | Updated: 11-08-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 14:23 IST
United Group, the leading telecommunications and media operator in Southeast Europe, has tapped Nokia to upgrade its core networks in Bulgaria, Croatia and Slovenia, the latter announced on Wednesday.

"Nokia is delighted to further support United Group's strong market position in Southeast Europe. We look forward to delivering UG and its customers' superior network performance and scale," said Mikko Lavanti, Vice President, Head of Central Europe & Central Asia, Nokia.

For the network upgradation, Nokia will provide its cloud-native core network products including:

  • Subscriber Data Management (SDM) software to securely and reliably control UG network data and integrate multi-vendor and multi-technology environments
  • Cloud Packet Core, Voice Core, 3G Core and Cloud Infrastructure to give the Group's operators the speed, intelligence and security to deliver 5G services

Starting by Q3, 2021, the core deployments will be rolled out initially for the United Group's 3G and 4G networks on the cloud, via Nokia's cloud infrastructure, followed by the rollout of 5G non-standalone and standalone services.

With Nokia's support we are building Southeast Europe's best mobile network, one focused on quality, performance, and product innovation. The investments we are making - in both mobile and fixed - will guarantee that United Group's users always have access to the very best our industry has to offer

Zeljko Batistic, Chief Technology Officer, United Group.

