United Group taps Nokia to upgrade core networks in Southeast Europe

United Group, the leading telecommunications and media operator in Southeast Europe, has tapped Nokia to upgrade its core networks in Bulgaria, Croatia and Slovenia, the latter announced on Wednesday.

"Nokia is delighted to further support United Group's strong market position in Southeast Europe. We look forward to delivering UG and its customers' superior network performance and scale," said Mikko Lavanti, Vice President, Head of Central Europe & Central Asia, Nokia.

With this deal, Nokia has become the sole core vendor for the United Group in these countries, further expanding the business relationship between the two companies.

For the network upgradation, Nokia will provide its cloud-native core network products including:

Subscriber Data Management (SDM) software to securely and reliably control UG network data and integrate multi-vendor and multi-technology environments

Cloud Packet Core, Voice Core, 3G Core and Cloud Infrastructure to give the Group's operators the speed, intelligence and security to deliver 5G services

Starting by Q3, 2021, the core deployments will be rolled out initially for the United Group's 3G and 4G networks on the cloud, via Nokia's cloud infrastructure, followed by the rollout of 5G non-standalone and standalone services.