Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update rolling out to Narzo 10

The Realme Narzo 10 units in India have started receiving realme UI 2.0 update based on Android 11. The update arrives with UI version RMX2040_11_C.07 and brings along multiple new features such as enhanced Dark mode styles, weather animations, HeyTap Cloud as well as new camera features.

To receive this update, Realme Narzo 10 users must update their phone to the required version - RMX2040_11_A.47. The update is releasing in a staged manner and will have a broader rollout in a few days if there are no critical bugs.

Here's the complete changelog for the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update for the Realme Narzo 10:

Personalizations

Personalize the user interface to make it your own

Third-party icons for apps on the home screen are now supported.

Three Dark mode styles are available: Enhanced, medium, and gentle; wallpapers and icons can be adjusted to Dark mode, and the display contrast can be adjusted automatically to ambient light.

System

Added weather animations to provide you with a more interesting experience.

Launcher

You can now remove a folder or combine it with another one.

Security and Privacy

You can now turn "App lock" on or off in Quick Settings.

Added "Low battery message": When your phone battery is lower than 15%, you can quickly send a message to share your location with specified people.

Games

You can change the way to summon Game Assistant.

Communications

You can share your personal hotspot with others via a QR code.

HeyTap Cloud

You can back up your photos, documents, system settings, WeChat data, and more, and easily migrate to a new phone.

Camera

Added the inertial zoom feature which makes zooming smoother during video shooting.

Added the level and grid feature to help you compose videos.

realme Lab